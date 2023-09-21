Will Counter-Strike 2 be available next week?

Valve has started poking fun at the fact that Counter-Strike 2 could be released soon. Moving to the platform social mediaThe studio has begun whetting fans’ appetites with a possible Counter-Strike 2 release scheduled for Wednesday of next week. In fact, the official Counter-Strike account on X asks us:

“What are you doing next Wednesday?“

The title will revolutionize the foundations of the popular multiplayer shooter in several ways. Earlier this month, Valve revealed some details about the upcoming game, including what it will include. new competitive rules and skills assessments which will give an “accurate view” of a player’s abilities. Announced in March, Counter-Strike 2 will also make some changes to the shooter’s core gameplay. Valve has rebuilt numerous maps from the ground up, taking advantage of all the new rendering tools and features in Source 2. Additionally, The team has updated other maps that use the new Source 2 lighting, including a physical rendering system that produces realistic materials, lighting, and reflections. Additionally, Valve will release Source 2 rendering tools and capabilities to community map makers to make it easier to build, experiment, and iterate. In addition to the incredible effects of water, Counter-Strike 2 will also have impressive smoke effects. Smoke grenades will now be dynamic volumetric objects that interact with the environment and react to lights, gunshots and explosions. Additionally, the shape of the smoke cloud can be molded and sculpted with projectiles or grenades.

Counter-Strike 2 has been in the midst of testing since its announcement, with testers selected from the pool of active Counter-Strike: Global Offensive players.