Will Cristiano Ronaldo leave Manchester United? – Latest transfers

The Cristiano Ronaldo file could shake up the summer…

As has already been said for a few weeksCristiano Ronaldo seems to want to leave Manchester United. the Telegram, among others, affirms this Saturday that the Portuguese would have informed his management of his desire to leave. There is one year of contract left for CR7, who is disappointed with the club’s lack of ambition and the difficulties encountered. Ronaldo is said to be asking for movement this summer in the transfer market and is currently unhappy.

Indeed, underlines the English media, it is the first time since 2010 that Manchester United has not yet recorded any arrival in June (apart from coach Erik ten Hag), and this while the Red Devils have painfully finished 6th last season. Tyrell Malacia, Dutch international side, should be the first recruit in the coming days.

A departure from Cristiano Ronaldo would be a blow because at 37, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner was still (by far) ManU’s top scorer last season (24 goals in all competitions). The beginning of an answer may be given next week, when Ronaldo returns from vacation.