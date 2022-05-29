Will Daniel Radcliffe be replaced in the Harry Potter franchise?

By Sophie J.



– Published on May 29, 2022 at 11:30

Harry Potter is clearly Daniel Radcliffe. However, the saga of Fantastic Beasts has proven that she can recast important characters…

The English actor has become an icon for many, even an idol. His role in Harry Potter gave him international fame, and surely opened many doors for him. However, Daniel Radcliffe reportedly said he no longer wanted to play the young wizard. If one day Warner Bros decided to return to the original franchise, the question of who would bring the main character to life seems inevitable. Several rumors are circulating on the subject, moreover. Some say that an adaptation of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child could emerge. Still others are already imagining a reboot series. And if these ideas are very attractive to the eyes of the fans, the young Englishman does not seem to adhere to them.

Fantastic Beasts, the saga inspired by the universe created by JK Rowling, has already proven that recating a character does not bother them. Indeed, Gellert Grindelwald was played by Johnny Depp in the first two parts, to be replaced by Mads Mikkelsen in the last. A decision very little appreciated by the fans. Moreover, many of them decided to boycott the film in order to support Captain Jack Sparrow. The actor, who awaits the verdict of his trial against Amber Heard, was very sad to see his character change interpreter. However, this choice of production rekindles the fears of Potterheads, who would not necessarily want to see someone other than Daniel Radcliffe play Harry Potter.

What options for a potential sequel to Harry Potter ?

If the actor himself would have declared that he did not want to continue, this could only concern the continuation of the adventures of Harry Potter. However, we can see that, even if some fans protest, the change of actor in Fantastic Beasts was not so tragic. Mads Mikkelsen plays the role of Gellert Grindelwald to perfection, and perhaps even better than his predecessor, according to some. This therefore opens the possibility of all the same bringing a sequel to the adventures of Harry Potter, since the same thing could happen. One could even compare this change to that of James Bond, a character who was played by many actors, without the fans tearing their hair out. Obviously, if a reboot series were launched, a younger cast would have to be found.