Will Danna Paola and Belinda make a remake of “Mean Girls”? This is what we know

Last March the singer Belinda sympathized with Danna Paola by giving her condolences on the death of her grandmother, which put an end to speculation about an alleged feud.

The young women had never given any indication of getting along badly, but in social networks their careers were constantly compared and questioned.

Although they did not meet during their time as protagonists of Televisa soap operas, both young women had the opportunity to meet face to face in March 2020.

And it is that before the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic broke out, the two attended the first edition of the Spotify Awards, where they posed for a photo.

In that event, the interpreter of hits such as “Sodio” and “Bad fame” acted as host, while the former coach of “La Voz México” presented the song “Amor at first sight”.

Although their interaction was cordial, since then they have not arranged a friendly or work-type meeting… but that could be about to change.

Photo: Instagram @dannapaola/@belindapop

Will Alex Gou join Danna Paola and Belinda in the remake of “Mean Girls”?

Since January of this year, theater producer Alex Gou has mentioned his intention to unite Mexican artists in a staging directed by him.

The man has already worked with the singers, albeit on separate projects. That is why his challenge now is to unite both talents in the same concept.

That was how in an interview with the media he confessed that he would like to adapt the film “heavy girls” (Mean girls), which premiered in 2004 and featured Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams.

“Danna and I are very good friends (…) Danna was with me in ‘Today I can’t get up’, I consider her my friend. She is right now, thank God, at the top of her career, ”said the producer at first.

“If anything happens with her and Belinda, I want to do ‘Mean girls’. If it happens, invite them later to do ‘Lies’. I do not know, there is nothing concrete, but they are always contemplated, ”she explained.

This means that for the moment the remake of “Mean Girls” with Danna Paola and Belinda It hasn’t materialized yet… although if Alex Gou’s negotiations go well, we could see the stars together in less time than we expect.