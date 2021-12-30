Will DC fans have to say goodbye to Ben Affleck?

The fate of Ben Affleck’s Batman seems to hang by a thread. We recently found out that Bruce Wayne’s old star Michael Keaton will be in the Flash movie about the famous DC sprinter. But it doesn’t end there, because the actor has also been confirmed in the cast of the Batgirl movie. What does this mean for Affleck?

Here we need to make a broader discussion on the future of the DCEU. First of all we have Reeves’ The Batman coming which we already know is outside the DC Multiverse, so this already makes us eliminate a track that could create confusion in those who still did not know if the film was part of the shared Universe or not. Then there are Flash, which will arrive at the end of 2022, and Batgirl who will arrive again later. Own the first film will presumably solve the Affleck arc to give a future to Keaton’s Batman, at least for the following film, or Batgirl.

From the plot details we know, Flash is expected to follow Barry Allen’s journey back in time in an attempt to save his mother’s life. So presumably we will partially rely on the events of Flashpoint, the DC comic. Apparently this trip will make him meet the Batman version of Keaton, and there will be changes in the future after saving his mother’s life. Theoretically at the end of the original story, Flash nullified the dark future created by his time travel, leading him to merge three different timelines and create a new one.

However, Ben Affleck’s willingness to bid farewell to the DCEU may bring his character to make a sacrifice. Rumors of Keaton replacing Affleck, in fact, suggest that this film just like Flashpoint will merge each character’s timelines to create a totally new one, allowing Keaton’s Wayne to seamlessly replace Affleck’s after Affleck’s death. . What do you think?