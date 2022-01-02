will debut (late) against Max Purcell – OA Sport

Immediately a twist to the ATP Cup 2022 for Italy, which this morning (or in the oceanic evening) will make its debut in the competition in Sydney against the hosts of Australia. Jannik Sinner should have played the first singles against James Duckworth, n.49 of the world ranking. Captain Lleyton Hewitt, however, opted for a last minute change due to a hip problem accused by his player. The opponent of the South Tyrolean will therefore be Max Purcell, 176 of the ATP ranking.

Exist two previous ones between the two players, played in the Grand Slams and both in favor of the Bel Paese standard bearer. The first dates back to the Australian Open 2020 (7-6, 6-2, 6-4), the second to the US Open 2021 (6-4, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2). Being a seasonal debut, however, no rival can be underestimated.

Initially scheduled for 7.30, the challenge between Sinner and Purcell will start late, because the times of the previous dispute between France and Russia have expanded: at the moment they are 1-1 after the two singles and the double is in progress. To report the unexpected defeat of the number 2 in the world Daniil Medvedev, overtaken by Ugo Humbert for 6-7, 7-5, 7-6.

At the end of the meeting between Sinner and Purcell, it will be up to Matteo Berrettini start the 2022 season against the hustler Alex De Minaur. Subsequently it will be the moment of the double, where the presence of Fabio Fognini and Simone Bolelli should not be taken for granted: it is not excluded that the captain Vincenzo Santopadre can rely on the singles Sinner and Berrettini. Certainly group B, with Russia decimated due to the absences of Andrey Rublev and Aslan Karatsev, looks much more uncertain than expected and Australia will also be taken with a grain of salt.

