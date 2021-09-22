Will Dogecoin come out of the TOP 10? | Lies … here’s why! Analyses

It is undone for Dogecoin? He will have to – to the delight of his detractors – abandon the top 10 of the most capitalized cryptocurrencies on the market? Our short answer is that no, $ DOGE he can easily defend his position – and even attack that of USDC, again in terms of market cap.

Because if that is true DOGE comes from a rather complicated time, with the price of $ 0.20 which is barricaded against bearish bears, it is equally true that there are encouraging data, especially for those who want to invest over a not very short period.

Dogecoin pays one of the highest prices in the collapse: here’s why

When it comes to Dogecoin however, we are talking about a cryptocurrency that has characteristics that are profoundly different from those of Bitcoin – and not only on the technical side.

A protocol that is leader from the cryptocurrency meme and which is linked in a much more direct way to market moods, acting as a kind of thermometer on the sentiment prevalent among investors. For this, from collapse of May, Dogecoin found itself in relatively bad waters, paying a very high price in terms of contraction – following somewhat in parallel the cursus from Shiba Token, which at least in the fundamentals memetics is the closest we can find compared to $ DOGE.

Because Doge will NOT lose the tenth position

Firstly because the capitalization pool that separates it from Avalanche, which is the second in the standings, is such as to avoid such a thing. We are talking about a difference, in the moment we slip, of about 13 billion dollars, a sum that compared to the total market capitalization may seem small, but in reality it is a safety distance more than enough to let you sleep peacefully.

Secondly because we believe that the one around the $ 0.20 for single token is a bottom which will be very difficult for the bears to overcome, even if this sort of remains bear market, interspersed with sales and purchases for significant volumes. Analysis that, as we will see, are also corroborated by moving averages and technical indicators.

Dogecoin 1-month technical analysis: the graph indicates the clear sky

In such a difficult moment for the world of Dogecoin – resort to technical analysis at 1 month can help us have one more interesting and useful perspective, especially for those who want to intervene on the market now.

MOBILE MEDIA 10 20 50 100 200 SIMPLE SELL 🔴 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 EXPONENTIAL SELL 🔴 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 1-month moving averages on $ DOGE

The moving averages they are almost unanimous in reporting a movement bullish on this time horizon. Bullish movement that we will have to try to confirm also through the historically and statistically more timid indicators.

INDICATOR SIGNAL CSR BUY 🟢 CCI BUY 🟢 ADX NEUTRAL MOMENTUM BUY 🟢 MACD BUY 🟢 ROC BUY 🟢 STOCH SELL 🔴 1 month indicators on $ DOGE

Also in this case the picture is quite positive, which would bode well as regards the bottom of price that would be made up of $ 0.20. Admittedly, technical analysis has no predictive capabilities regarding exogenous shocks – like the one triggered by Evergrande yesterday. But if the market were to recover some sort of normality, we could be relatively certain of what the tools of technical analysis tell us.

To answer the question we asked ourselves at the beginning of this study, we can say that no, there will be no overtaking to the detriment of $ DOGE, at least for the next month.