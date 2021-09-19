Will Dogecoin reach $ 1 by 2022?

Each week Benzinga conducts a survey to find out what excites or interests traders most, or their thoughts on managing and building their personal portfolios.

This week we asked the following question to visitors to Benzinga: Will Dogecoin reach $ 1 by the end of the year?

For those who don’t know, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is a digital currency born as a joke in 2013 to help raise public awareness of the capabilities of blockchain technology.

Despite its native meme nature, Dogecoin gained momentum in 2021 thanks to its passionate online community.

A brief history of the cryptocurrency reveals that Dogecoin was involved in a series of high-interest news stories, including a fundraiser that raised the sum of $ 50,000 to send the Jamaican bobsleigh team to the 2014 Winter Olympics, after the athletes they had managed to qualify, but had not obtained the financial support to participate.

Here are the full results from this week’s survey:

Yes, Dogecoin will reach $ 1 by the end of 2021: 68.3%

No, Dogecoin will not reach $ 1 by the end of 2021: 31.7%

This study was conducted by Benzinga in September 2021 and includes responses from a diverse population of adults aged 18 and over.

Participation in the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects the results of over 1,000 adult participants.