Will Donald Glover star in the Lando Calrissian series for Disney +?

Actor Donald Glover played Lando Calrissian in “Han Solo: A Star Wars Story,” released in 2018. (Disney)

Among the future projects starwarsit was confirmed that there would be one centered on Lando Calrissian. Almost two years have passed since the announcement was made by Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, and there are still not many details about the great return of the smuggler on the small screen. Recently, donald glover talked about his alleged participation and possibly being the protagonist of this series that will be seen through Disney+.

In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, the American actor spoke about the new season of Atlantafiction that stars for FX, and gave a clue about the rumors of Landau. When the presenter assured that Glover is currently working on the production of this story, he responded as follows: “Am I doing it?” Laughing, he didn’t make it clear if he was actually part of the cast or was just joking.

The Emmy winner could star in the series “Lando” as the young version of the smuggler. (Disney)

“ I have a lot of things. I like to bloom, then walk away… and right now is definitely the time to start one of those [proyectos] . I’ve been working on a lot of stuff, even though I’d like it all to come out at the same time. I think that’s what’s important to me, ”added the Emmy winner in reference to his upcoming work in acting.

With this answer from donald glover it is inferred that he would be the one who gives life to the main character in television fiction and not Billy Dee Williams. The latter played Lando in George Lucas’s classic trilogy and reprized his role for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalkerwhich premiered in 2019. Like the roles of Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisherthe smuggler looked advanced in age by the time that passed between the modern tapes and those that were filmed between the 70s and 80s.

Billy Dee Williams brought the character to life in George Lucas’ classic trilogy. (Disney)

Landau could be connected to Han Solo: A Star Wars Story whose end left a huge cliffhanger which has not been fully resolved to date. The film of Ron Howard It was considered a flop upon its release in 2018, and Disney’s intention to move forward with this plot seems to have faded over the years. Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson and Phoebe Waller Bridge were the actors who made up the main cast.

The series of starwars that expand the galactic saga

The movie franchise made its big leap to live action on tv with The Mandalorianstarring Peter Pascal, and became the beginning of something much bigger. Shortly after the second season was released, he joined boba fett book (with Temuera Morrison) and soon we will see Obi-Wan Kenobi with the return of Ewan McGregor in his remembered role as Jedi Master.

Glover will soon premiere the third season of “Atlanta”. (AFP/Theo Wargo)

Other upcoming series that will join the catalog of starwars on Disney+ will be Ahsoka, Andor, Landau, Star Wars: A Droid Story and The Acolyte. In addition, the Mandalorian Din Djarin (Pascal) will continue his journey for a third season. There is not much information about the titles mentioned above, but it is known that they are in development with a view to making themselves known in the following years.

