Will Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham be back?

Will we ever see The Rock and Jason Statham again in the Fast and Furious franchise? Here is the director’s answer

During a recent interview, the director of Fast and Furious Justin Lin revealed that a return to the franchise of Dwayne The Rock Johnson and Jason Statham, the star duo of the spin-off Hobbs and Shaw, is entirely plausible, despite the quarrel between former wrestler and actor Johnson and producer Vin Diesel.

Luke Hobbs (Johnson) first appeared in Fast & Furious 5, while Deckard Shaw (Statham) arrived in the sixth chapter. Director Lin, who has returned to direct the last 3 films in the franchise, said: “For me, Hobbs and Shaw never really left the saga. They are still in this universe and are part of this family. I’ve never had any kind of restrictions on them when it comes to the events of the upcoming films. I am excited and eager to work on the latest episodes of Fast & Furious. I don’t forbid anything, all the characters can return “.

Since the character of Han (Sung Kang) will come back to life for the ninth film, a face to face with Shaw (who, remember, is responsible for his “death” at the end of Tokyo Drift) might make sense, especially since Shaw finally joined the “family” by saving the son of Sun. A theory that would go hand in hand with the presence, in the ninth film, of Lucas Black, the protagonist of Tokyo Drift.

In 2019, for the promotion of Hobbs & Shaw, The Rock had already told MTV that a return of the characters in the main saga was entirely possible: “The plan has always been to grow and expand the Fast & Furious universe. Jason and I [Statham] we will not be in Fast & Furious 9. In Fast & Furious 10 who knows what will happen! Who knows if Hobbs will come back! If you think about it, the story between Hobbs and Dom is not over yet “.

If ever director Justin Lin wants to bring “old” characters from the franchise back to the screen for the conclusion of the famous saga, we are sure he will not forget to include Hobbs and Shaw as well. Maybe we’ll see The Rock and Statham again in episode 10 or 11 of the saga!

Released in theaters in August 2019, Hobbs & Shaw by David Leitch grossed a whopping $ 759 million at the international box office, with an estimated budget of $ 60 million. For comparison, Fast & Furious 8 grossed $ 1.2 billion worldwide. The sequel has already been announced.

