Will EA bring a much-loved series back to life?

The insider Tom Henderson has a scoop planned for tomorrow: apparently Electronic Arts he would be working on a big comeback by developing a game linked to a series much loved by players in the past. But what is it about?

At the moment there are no other details about it and therefore we can only mention some of the most popular EA series but which have been missing from the screens for a long time: think of SimCity, Populous, Road Rush, Burnout, Mercenaries, Syndicate, Theme Hospital, Medal of Honor and SSX, to name just a handful of names.

Excluding the already announced Dead Space and Skate 4, the list remains long and it is difficult to try to understand what the game in question could be. Medal of Honor Above and Beyond was released last December on VR platforms and it would therefore not be fair to speak of a series set aside (although the times of commercial success are very far away), Syndicate had a poorly successful reboot in the early 1910s, we cannot fail to mention sports series such as EA Fight Night dedicated to boxing or NBA Street or FIFA Street.

The last hypothesis is that of Need for Speed, currently on hiatus after the tepid welcome given to Need for Speed ​​Heat and NFS Hot Pursuit Remastered. We will know more in the next few hours.