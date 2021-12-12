Tech

Will Elden Ring be dubbed in Italian? Here comes the answer from Bandai Namco

On the occasion of The Game Awards 2021, the team of FromSoftware has made available a new in-depth video dedicated to the narrative sector of its highly anticipated next, Action RPG.

The fact that the latest Italian trailer of Elden Ring included a dubbing in the language of the Peninsula quickly generated the enthusiasm of the local public. The detail, in fact, was interpreted as an indirect confirmation of the forecast of Italian support in the dubbing of Elden Ring. Unfortunately, we regret to announce that this hypothesis has not been confirmed by Bandai Namco.

Reached by the editorial staff of Everyeye, the latter has in fact confirmed that Elden Ring it will not include an Italian dubbing. On the contrary, as has already happened in the past for FromSoftware games, the title will obviously offer i subtitles for our local language. The choice to dub the latest trailer of Elden Ring therefore fits into a purely promotional context of the new Action RPG by the authors of Dark Souls And Bloodborne, but it is by no means the confirmation of a feature of the final version of the game.

While waiting to be able to venture into the lands of the Interregnum, we remind you that Elden Ring was awarded at The Game Awards 2021 as the most anticipated game: a result obtained by the title for the second year in a row.

