Will Elle Fanning be the protagonist of Death Stranding 2?: Hideo Kojima fans claim that the producer is leaving clues on the internet

The new Kojima Productions game starring Elle Fanning would be Death Stranding 2. We tell you why fans believe this In this note!

One of the reasons why Hideo Kojima is an intriguing character is for leaving clues in various places about his projects, which fans must decipher. This happened with Death Stranding, where it was difficult to decipher what the game was, until the very day of its release. One of his latest winks has to do with the American actress Elle Fanning.

Some weeks ago, Kojima a black poster with the silhouette of a woman who said Who Am I?. From that moment, the speculations began and many said that we were facing the first part of the announcement of the sequel to Death Stranding. And a few days ago, we finally got to see the face of the person hiding behind this silhouette: Elle Fanning.

Currently, Kojima is known to be working on two games. On the one hand, the exclusive for Cloud In collaboration with microsoft. For another, the sequel to Death Stranding. Considering that the former is still in its early stages of production, Fanning will probably be the protagonist of the sequel Death Strandingdespite the fact that it is not completely confirmed and that the only thing we know is that Kojima Productions I would be working on it.

No one knows for sure if this project is the sequel to the game with Norman Reedus, who spoke publicly about a possible sequel. but a few days ago Kojima He uploaded some photos of the actress that made fans doubt a little if we are really facing a new totally independent game. The Japanese uploaded two images of Fanning on the recording set, and he’s posing in a rather strange and interesting way.

A user in Twitter noticed that these poses are quite similar to the gestures that Lou, Death Stranding’s baby, he did while he was in his incubator. For many, these photos end up giving a little more support to the theory that in the sequel to the game we will see a Lou adult, which will also have an interesting effect on the story. In addition, behind the photos of the actress are cameras to do photogrammetry. These are the ones used to scan actors and make 3D models of them for use in video games. So there would be all the indications that Fanning will be in a game Kojima.

If we consider this, we could intuit that Sam Bridges, the character of Reeduswould have a secondary role and we would control Lou. But more importantly, the sequel would redefine the style of gameplay. The first installment presented us with a new genre created and named by Kojima:Strand. This one focuses on the connections between people and players in somewhat obscure ways. The sequel is expected to solidify this somewhat and even deepen it.

There is no official confirmation of the sequel, but everything seems to fit. Comparing the photos you uploaded on Twitter this user, a story centered on Lou and much more, make us think that Kojima he is giving clues again as he did at the time with the first game. For months the fans were deciphering them and that Kojima wink that big before a possible reveal, it’s pretty interesting.

At the moment we can only hope that Kojima announces this new game during the Game Show Awards. For now, there are only strong rumors and winks that the Japanese want us to decipher, a task that is not easy at all.

