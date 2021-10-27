News

Will Emily Blunt also be in Chris Nolan’s next movie?

Emily Blunt could join Cillian Murphy in the next film by Christopher Nolan on Oppenheimer. As reported by Deadline, the actress would be in talks to take on the role of the protagonist’s wife, whose role is instead entrusted to Murphy. The film focuses on J. Robert Oppenheimer and its role in the development of the atomic bomb. The theorist, director of the Los Alamos Laboratory, led the research and development of the bomb that ended World War II. The mission was called the Manhattan Project and the work was kept top secret.

This the official description by Oppenheimer – is the official title of the film -, released by Universal Pictures: “An epic thriller in able to catapult viewers into the paradox of an enigmatic man, who must risk destroying the world to save it“. Filming (on IMAX 65mm) will begin in early 2022. The technical cast will see the return of many former collaborators of Christopher Nolan: Hoyte Van Hoytema (Tenet, Dunkirk, Interstellar) to photography, Jennifer Lame (Tenet) to editing and Ludwig Goransson (Tenet) to music.

Who was J. Robert Oppenheimer?

It is not yet official the entry of Emily Blunt in the cast of the next Nolan film, but we can tell you a little more about Oppenheimer. J. Robert Oppenheimer he is the author of important contributions in the field of modern physics, in particular in quantum mechanics. Its fame is linked precisely to the construction of the first atomic bomb as part of the Manhattan project. He is also known for the subsequent crisis of conscience that led him to refuse to work on the hydrogen bomb: the physicist argued that it was more sensible and useful to create tactical nuclear weapons.

He is also the first to have understood the quantum tunnel effect and to have come close to the discovery of the positron, or the antiparticle of the electron. Among other researches he brought forward the theory of cosmic ray showers and verified the collapse of large stars due to gravitational force.

Recall that Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy had already starred together in the horror film A Quiet Place Part II, released in theaters in early 2021. This latest film is directed by the actress’s husband, John Krasinski, and sees Blunt as the protagonist. The US theatrical release of Oppenheimer, produced and distributed by Universal Pictures, is scheduled for July 21, 2023. Nolan will also produce the film alongside his wife, Emma Thomas, for their Syncopy Inc banner.

