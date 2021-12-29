Will Emma Stone be Spider-Gwen? The actress will return to theaters as Gwen Stacy, for an insider!

Emma Stone is an actress who has certainly remained in the hearts of fans of The Amazing Spider-Man. In the film, she played Gwen Stacy, Peter Parker’s girlfriend, and possibly could return in a new Marvel project either as Stacy which, above all, as Spider-Gwen!

To say this is a rather reliable insider, @MyTimeToShineH, who has already made a name for himself in the past for guessing several Spider-Man No Way Home leaks. According to the insider in question, the actress will not only return as Gwen, but she will also play the superheroine.

A statement that to define risky is an understatement – as well as being a really narrow answer – but which casually falls flat with Holland’s recent statements, uncertain about his continuation in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the role of Peter Parker. Tom Holland has in fact stated that sooner or later he will pass the baton, and what better character than Spider-Gwen or Miles Morales?

Unfortunately, this rumor is, as always, to be taken with a grain of salt. Still nothing has been confirmed by official sources, and so far only Tom Holland has spoken out about a Spider-Gwen. Furthermore, there is also the age factor which is not conducive to this statement. Emma Stone is now 30 years old, which are a little too many for one Spider-Gwen who, in fact, is practically a teenager.

It must be said that with the question of the multiverse they can manage everything as they want, so it cannot be excluded that this alleged Spider-Gwen may have come from a universe of her own and that it can be a variant of The Amazing Spider-Man’s Gwen Stacy already experienced. Or maybe it’s already there in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, like Miles Morales, and we don’t know!

In any case, what do you think? Tell us in the comments as always. We remember, however, that right now the only product coming out that sees the presence of Gwen Stacy is Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse, sequel to the critically acclaimed animated film produced by Sony Academy Award winner.

Also, remember that Spider-Man No Way Home has passed the billion dollar threshold at the box office. A remarkable result, given the pandemic that still afflicts the whole world.

Source: Twitter