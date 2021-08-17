Will Eternals also arrive on Disney +? Kevin Feige’s comment

Eternals it may not be released exclusively in theaters, according to comments from Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. The most plausible hypothesis is that the film will be distributed both theaters and through Disney + (with VIP access), but at the moment there are no concrete details on this.

In a recent interview with Variety, Kevin Feige talked about the possible launch of Eternals on Disney + (click here to subscribe to the platform), stating the following: “I think a movie debut would definitely be my preference, and Chloé Zhao’s too. We’ll see.“

The choice she was recently made with Black Widow (Rating: 8.5 – Review) cost a lot to Disney, who is now forced to take a lawsuit with Scarlett Johansson, for what she says is a breach of her contract. In any case, the film is on track to be one of Marvel’s highest-grossing films.

Below is Kevin Feige’s statement on Twitter:

Will fans be watching #Eternals at home or at the theaters? “I think a theater would be my preference and Chloe [Zhao]’s preference. We will see where we go with it, “says Kevin Feige. Https://t.co/Tgq3Td0b9l pic.twitter.com/GyCIz04kjs – Variety (@Variety) August 17, 2021

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, meanwhile, will be released in theaters for 45 days before debuting on Disney +. Disney CEO, Bob Chapek, described this strategy as an “experiment”, sparking a controversy with star Simu Liu who poured his outrage into a tweet.

We are not an experiment. We are the underdog; the underestimated. We are the ceiling-breakers. We are the celebration of culture and joy that will persevere after an embattled year. We are the surprise. I’m fired the f ** k up to make history on September 3rd; JOIN US. pic.twitter.com/IcyFzh0KIb – Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) August 14, 2021

The fact that Eternals does not yet have a concrete exit strategy, considering that there are only a few months left to debut, suggests that the proceeds of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings at the box office will help shape the strategy of the House of Ideas.

The big new Marvel Cinematic Universe movie features a stellar cast that will see among the performers Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden And Kumail Nanjiani. The film will be released in Italian cinemas on November 5th.

