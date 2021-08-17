News

Will Eternals also arrive on Disney +? Kevin Feige’s comment

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Eternals it may not be released exclusively in theaters, according to comments from Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. The most plausible hypothesis is that the film will be distributed both theaters and through Disney + (with VIP access), but at the moment there are no concrete details on this.

In a recent interview with Variety, Kevin Feige talked about the possible launch of Eternals on Disney + (click here to subscribe to the platform), stating the following: “I think a movie debut would definitely be my preference, and Chloé Zhao’s too. We’ll see.

The choice she was recently made with Black Widow (Rating: 8.5 – Review) cost a lot to Disney, who is now forced to take a lawsuit with Scarlett Johansson, for what she says is a breach of her contract. In any case, the film is on track to be one of Marvel’s highest-grossing films.

Below is Kevin Feige’s statement on Twitter:

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, meanwhile, will be released in theaters for 45 days before debuting on Disney +. Disney CEO, Bob Chapek, described this strategy as an “experiment”, sparking a controversy with star Simu Liu who poured his outrage into a tweet.

The fact that Eternals does not yet have a concrete exit strategy, considering that there are only a few months left to debut, suggests that the proceeds of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings at the box office will help shape the strategy of the House of Ideas.

The big new Marvel Cinematic Universe movie features a stellar cast that will see among the performers Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden And Kumail Nanjiani. The film will be released in Italian cinemas on November 5th.

By using the links to Disney + in this article you will contribute to the creation of the daily contents of IGN Italia.


Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

631
News

‘Bitcoin Family’ hides Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin in Secret Vaults
554
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
420
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
415
News

Music is in fashion: from Justin Bieber to Miley Cyrus, pop stars conquering fashion
385
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
380
News

Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …
368
News

Ravencoin enjoys the escape of the miners from Ethereum: that’s why it goes up …
357
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
332
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
322
News

Ripple dominates the sector thanks to agreements in Korea and news in the SEC process
To Top