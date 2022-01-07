Will Ethereum continue to hold its dominance in DeFi?

Source: AdobeStock / Kate Smith, Rosina / Edited by Cryptonews.com

According to a private note from investment bank analysts JPMorgan, the dominant position of Ethereum (ETH) in decentralized finance (DeFi) will be increasingly challenged by other blockchain protocols, until the implementation of a scalability solution for the network next year.

According to the note, the 70% market share of the Ethereum network in DeFi could continue to decline until the final phase of the sharding, described by JPMorgan as the “most critical” scalability development for Ethereum, which will arrive in 2023, according to what reported today by Bloomberg.

The note commenting on Ethereum’s role in DeFi was prepared by a team led by JPMorgan’s global market strategist Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou.

Later in the note, Panigirtzoglou wrote that the “optimistic view on Ethereum dominance is at risk”, with the main reason being that scalability “may come too late”.

The note went on to say that competing blockchains such as Terra (LUNA), Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Avalanche (AVAX) and Solana (SOL) have used various incentives to increase the use of their chains, receiving large sums of money. He added that some of these chains may have grown so much at the expense of Ethereum, that the business may not return to Ethereum after scaling is complete.

“In other words, Ethereum is currently in an intense race to maintain its dominance in the applications industry with the outcome of that race far from obvious, in our view,” the statement said.

Comments on Ethereum this time follow similar warnings from the same analyst last year.

In September, Panigirtzoglou said the network was facing increasing competition from alternative smart contract chains and was “struggling” to find a fair ETH price of more than $ 1,500, given “the hashrate and number of unique addresses.”

At 12:55 UTC, ETH stood at USD 3,351, down 11.6% in the past 24 hours and 8% in the past 7 days.

____

Follow us on our social channels:

Telegram: https://t.me/ItaliaCryptonews

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cryptonews_IT

_______

Click on our affiliate links:

– To buy your cryptocurrencies on PrimeXBT, the next generation trading platform

– To protect your cryptocurrencies on wallets like Ledger and Trezor

– To transact anonymously with NordVPN

___

To know more:

– Number of Devs on Solana, Polygon, Cardano & Co Growing Faster Than on Ethereum

– Ethereum is Halfway Towards its ‘Grand Vision’ – Vitalik Buterin

– Another Step Towards ETH 2.0: Ethereum Devs Ask the Community to Test on Kintsugi Testnet

– Crypto Industry Insiders Share Top Ethereum, DeFi, Gaming, and TradFi Trends for 2022

– Ethereum Needs to Try Harder To Keep Its Dominance in a Multichain Future

– Put Away the Ethereum ‘Knives,’ We Come in Peace – Solana Co-founder

– Ethereum Developers On Why They Don’t See Cardano & Binance Chain As Rivals

– Binance Chain is On ‘a Parabola’, Surpassing Ethereum in Several Metrics