Will Ethereum Founder’s Entry into Board Make Dogecoin a Better Currency?

The price of Dogecoin is likely to be significantly facilitated in the near future with the entry of Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin into the DOGE “board of directors”. The father also specified that what his son is doing in this case is managing challenges rather than denying them. He tweeted this in response to criticism surrounding Vitalik’s decision to officially side with Dogecoin.

Dogecoin’s advisory board, in addition to the Ethereum co-founder, now also has one of the partners of Elon Musk and the head of his family office Jared Birchall, the CEO of Neuralink. Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus is also now on the renewed board of DOGE.

Could the Dogecoin reach the quotation dollar?

Could the Doge reach the quotation dollar after the latest positive events?

Gokhshtein Media CEO David Gokhshtein revealed a series of bullish predictions on cryptocurrency prices, notably saying he sees Dogecoin reaching $ 1.

According to a report released by Business Insider, Gokhshtein sees the price of meme-inspired DOGE cryptocurrency reach the dollar as he believes it is a gateway to the cryptocurrency market, as this could help newcomers to switch to other cryptocurrencies. . Its price will increase because “if people think something is worth something, they will buy it“.

There have been numerous attempts to bring the DOGE to $ 1, including one that apparently helped the cryptocurrency’s price rise by more than 10,000% earlier this year, as it helped to explode research interest. for him.

The CEO noted that he doesn’t see Elon Musk’s “promotions” as the only reason for the cryptocurrency’s success, as he noted that the retail-centric trading platform Robinhood and the “meme economy” also contributed to his. growth.

In particular, a panel of experts interviewed by Finder revealed that they believe that DOGE could exceed the dollar quotation threshold by 2025 and reach a high of $ 1.21 within the same year, before reaching a high of 3.6. $ by 2030.

Dogecoin Techno-Graphic Analysis

The DOGE has reversed its course after recent losses, posting gains of 1.9% in the last 24 hours. At the time of writing, it is priced at $ 0.3174. Moving away from the support at $ 0.2883, the DOGE was seen rising towards its resistance level at $ 0.3140, breaking it immediately.

It is very clear from the above chart that the bullish movement is well set and the Dogecoin is projected towards the target extensively covered in the previous articles: the supply area between $ 0.40 / $ 0.44.

