Will Ethereum Founder’s Entry into Board Make Dogecoin a Better Currency?

Could the Dogecoin reach the quotation dollar?

Could the Doge reach the quotation dollar after the latest positive events?

Gokhshtein Media CEO David Gokhshtein revealed a series of bullish predictions on cryptocurrency prices, notably saying he sees Dogecoin reaching $ 1.

According to a report released by Business Insider, Gokhshtein sees the price of meme-inspired DOGE cryptocurrency reach the dollar as he believes it is a gateway to the cryptocurrency market, as this could help newcomers to switch to other cryptocurrencies. . Its price will increase because “if people think something is worth something, they will buy it“.

There have been numerous attempts to bring the DOGE to $ 1, including one that apparently helped the cryptocurrency’s price rise by more than 10,000% earlier this year, as it helped to explode research interest. for him.

Loading... Advertisements

The CEO noted that he doesn’t see Elon Musk’s “promotions” as the only reason for the cryptocurrency’s success, as he noted that the retail-centric trading platform Robinhood and the “meme economy” also contributed to his. growth.

In particular, a panel of experts interviewed by Finder revealed that they believe that DOGE could exceed the dollar quotation threshold by 2025 and reach a high of $ 1.21 within the same year, before reaching a high of 3.6. $ by 2030.