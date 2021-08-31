Will Ethereum Overcome Bitcoin?

“Ethereum’s rise to the top of the cryptoverse seems unstoppable,Nigel Green said in mid-August, and it’s not hard to see why the deVere CEO thinks so. DeFi is unleashed, NFTs are exploding, Ethereum (ETH) remains more scalable than Bitcoin (BTC) and also offers more uses through smart contracts. Furthermore, Ethereum will soon switch to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus algorithm, to become more environmentally friendly than Bitcoin’s energy-intensive proof-of-work (PoW) protocol.

“Ethereum is already years ahead of Bitcoin in everything but price and fame,“Green explained this year, adding:”There is a strong sense that 2021 will be the year of Ether. His time has come.”But is it really taken for granted that the first, largest and best known cryptocurrency in the world is ready to give up its first place in terms of market cap? Maybe not.

“Looking at the CoinMarketCap homepage over the past five years, Ethereum is usually in second place, right below Bitcoin, and hasn’t moved from its second place permanently since its launch.“CoinMarketCap content lead Molly Jane Zuckerman explained to Cointelegraph, adding:”History shows us that only a cryptocurrency can claim the title of ‘king of the cryptoverse’.“

So, does flippening, a term often used to describe overtaking ETH on BTC, have any chance? Are altcoins still benefiting from Bitcoin’s strength or are they becoming popular on their own? After all, can the two assets really be compared since they are intended for different purposes in the crypto world and in the broader financial sector?

The question remains open

“The possible domain of Ethereum is not a certainty at all,“Commented Eswar Prasad, professor of economics at Cornell University and author of the forthcoming book”The Future of Money. ” Technical complications may emerge with Ethereum’s transition to the PoS consensus protocol, “and there are many risks of attacks on DeFi platforms that could undermine trust in these products and in Ethereum itself,”He explained to Cointelegraph.

However, Bitcoin has not proven to be an effective medium of exchange, Prasad added, and its blockchain only has “limited functionality“Compared to that of Ethereum, specifically with regard to decentralized finance (DeFi):

“Ethereum offers more flexibility, especially for DeFi products and services, and has the potential to become a viable and efficient medium of exchange, with low latency and high transaction throughput.”

Maybe Green has exaggerated a bit, suggests Lee Smales, an associate professor of finance at the University of Western Australia. In conclusion “inevitable is a big word“, He explained to Cointelegraph,”but I would say it is highly probable, even if the recent Bitcoin rally surpassed that of Ethereum, possibly postponing the timing. I think the flippening will happen in the next two or three years.“

So, how far away?

Many seem to bet on Ethereum and often the question is: not if but when? Ether could overtake Bitcoin as the largest store of value in the crypto world in the coming years, analysts at Goldman Sachs speculated in July, while deVere’s Green predicts flippening “probably within five years.“

“I believe it will be difficult for ETH to overtake Bitcoin in the near future,”Commented Justin Hartzman, CEO and co-founder of Canadian cryptocurrency exchange CoinSmart:

“The next halving of BTC is in 2024, which will inevitably push the price higher. Furthermore, we must consider that ‘Ethereum killers’ like Cardano and Tezos are growing significantly. If they are successful, they could drain much of the potential market cap from Ethereum. “

If the flippening were to happen, “I would potentially speculate in five or six years.“

“In terms of market cap and overall rating, I don’t think Ethereum will ever outperform Bitcoin,“Banz Capital CEO John Iadeluc explained to Cointelegraph, adding:

“Bitcoin has established itself as a global ‘introduction’ to cryptocurrencies, at least for the foreseeable future. For example, I don’t foresee any scenario where the SEC approves an Ethereum ETF before approving a Bitcoin ETF. “

Jason Peckham, an analyst at investment management firm Invictus Capital, told Cointelegraph: “I don’t think it’s inevitable. In fact, another asset could exceed both ETH and BTC in five years.“The outcome depends a lot on how the two crypto communities deal with their respective regulatory challenges, he added, as the pace”with which post-EIP-1559 ETH are destroyed,“Which should make the cryptocurrency less inflationary and potentially more attractive to investors:

“If I had to choose just one factor, I would say that ETH needs the super cycle / double bubble. This should allow its various sectors to continue to thrive in a way that would not be possible in a bear market, which would likely be bearish for ETH relative to BTC as we have seen historically. “

Environmental factors also need to be taken into consideration. The significant energy consumption associated with Bitcoin mining has been known for some time, but when Elon Musk directed much more attention to the problem this year, the price of BTC plummeted. Later Bitcoin started to rise again, but “the energy problem continues to attract attention,”Smales points out, and will only increase. “Hence, the transition of Ethereum to PoS creates an additional advantage that could result in early flippening.“

What Could Derail Ethereum?

Green recalled that ETH already gained 300% in 2021, compared to BTC’s 55%, and outperformed all other assets during the first half of the year. Is there anything that could stop its momentum?

To continue contending for BTC’s position, Ethereum must maintain its role as the largest smart contract platform, but new competitors continue to emerge. “The PoS is not yet fully tested,”Clarified Smales, and could evolve in such a way as to make the market dominated by a few huge operators, essentially centralizing it. This would create friction in the market and could lead to even higher transaction fees.

The EIP-1559 update was supposed to make Ethereum gas fees more manageable, but according to YCharts, the average fee has reached a three-month high. Considering that gas fees have constantly limited the usability of the network, the upgrade to Ethereum 2.0, or Eth2, must arrive as soon as possible.

Furthermore, Bitcoin does not remain idle, from a technological point of view. “The planned Taproot update could significantly improve Bitcoin’s efficiency and privacy, as well as the functionality of its blockchain.”Said Prasad.

Bitcoin also enjoys the “pioneer advantage,”Which can prove decisive for networks. “The argument in favor of BTC’s dominance boils down to its superior Lindy effect,”Peckham explained to Cointelegraph, referring to a concept popularized by Nicholas Taleb that the older a technology is, the longer its lifespan:

“Add to this the long-term trend towards market participants with stronger hands who hold the majority of Bitcoin units while the rest of the world continues to be drawn to the popular cryptocurrency.”

However, it appears that momentum is now on Ethereum’s side. “Trends in crypto markets have been shifting towards Ethereum since the explosion of the DeFi summer, followed by the growing popularity of NFTs,“Zuckerman said, while Peckham added:

“Cohorts of users have been drawn to Ethereum for DeFi and NFTs, while Bitcoin offers a less diverse range of uses in comparison. Most of the things crypto natives like me are excited about at the moment are built on Ethereum or an Ethereum competitor. “

Ethereum has the richest ecosystem in the crypto sector, and DeFi, which is predominantly based on Ethereum, today features huge total value locked in, despite the May correction and claims that it was only a bubble with no intrinsic value.

“DeFi passed its toughest test with flying colors. The number of users in DeFi has already surpassed 3.25 million as the utility and use cases increase every day,“Hartzman reported, adding:

“With new applications and more users on the way, Ethereum could leverage Metcalfe’s Law and exponentially increase the overall value of its network.”

Are Bitcoin and Ethereum Really Comparable?

Thinking about it, though, does it really make sense to compare Bitcoin and Ethereum? One is a (putative) form of money, the other is a platform, and a new supercomputer that powers Web 3.0, on which new technologies can be built.

At the moment, the two platforms perform different tasks. When the effects of the Taproot update emerge and developers start building a DeFi ecosystem on the Bitcoin network, things may change. For now, Bitcoin is primarily a store of value while Ethereum is a platform for decentralized applications. “This is not a ‘Coke vs Pepsi’ discussion. We are talking about ‘gold vs internet’,Commented Hartzman.

“Both Ethereum and Bitcoin are cryptocurrencies, but as far as their vision is concerned, they point to two very different goals,“Added Iadeluc:

“I don’t think Bitcoin and Ethereum compete with each other, I think rather that the respective growth of each complements the other.”

“From a technical point of view, they are fundamentally different,Peckham said, but from an investor perspective it makes sense to compare them.

“Bitcoin is unique as a store of value,“Concluded Hartzman:

“There is no such thing as Bitcoin, and there will be nothing comparable anytime soon. That said, however, it is impossible to bet against Ethereum due to its incredible network value, large community and strong pace of innovation. “

Peckham said:

“As a trader, I am currently more optimistic about Ethereum in terms of price action. I believe it will continue to offer higher returns than Bitcoin in a bull run. “

Instead of picking a winner, Prasad explained to Cointelegraph that “A more realistic outlook sees Bitcoin and Ethereum consolidating their joint dominance over the crypto sector in the coming years, while competition between their supporters leads to innovations in both ecosystems.“