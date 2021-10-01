News

Will Ethereum Replace Bitcoin As A Global Standard? The Polygon co-founder is convinced of this

Sandeep Nailwal, co-founder of Polygon, a protocol and framework for building and connecting Ethereum-compatible blockchain networks, believes Ethereum will eventually become the global currency for decentralized finance, replacing bitcoin as an international standard. .

Polygon will play an important role in ensuring Ethereum’s long-term success through its scalability solution. Despite growing competition from other level 1 protocols such as Solana, Nailwal believes it is still too early to speak of an “Ethereum killer”.

“The Ethereum chain, because of its fundamentals, security, level of decentralization and the community and trust it has created as a chain over time, is out of the reach of any other chain,” he said.

According to the Polygon co-founder, Etheruem will eventually prove superior to even Bitcoin due to the increased number of use cases. Nailwal believes that if Bitcoin does not expand its usefulness beyond the mere function of the monetary system, it may not survive in the long term as a layer 1 protocol. “It may take 10 years from now, but I don’t see a world where multiple layer protocols exist. 1 ”, concluded Nailwal.

