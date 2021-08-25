Will Eva Green be Morticia in Tim Burton’s Netflix series?

Tim Burton is preparing to direct its first TV series – or rather streaming. It will be titled Wednesday and will focus on Wednesday Addams, the scion of the Addams family interpreted by Jenna Ortega. And now the director may have found his Morticia, and he certainly didn’t have to look far.

According to the Giant Freaking Robot website (and therefore we take the news as a rumor, for now), Eva Green would be in talks with Netflix to play the role in the series. Green is one of Burton’s favorite actors, having collaborated with him on Dumbo, Miss Peregrine – Home for Peculiar Children And Dark Shadows.

Sorry, the Internet. The fan favorite Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday in the 90s de movies The Addams family and starred for Tim Burton in it The Sleepy Hollow Mystery, can do nothing against Burton’s new fetish actress. Seriously, we reiterate that these are rumors for now. We await official confirmation, but Eva Green in a perfect role for her in a Tim Burton project? Sounds like a pretty safe bet.

The series

The series will focus on the young Wednesday Addams and will be entitled, in fact, Wednesday (Wednesday).

The first season will consist of eight episodes, all directed by Tim Burton.

The showrunners

This new series de The Addams Family will be written by Alfred Gough And Miles Millar, known for creating Smallville, Shannara And Into the Badlands. The two writers will also be executive producers along with the same Tim Burton.

Contemporary setting

The idea is to bring The Addams Family in the present: the show will in fact take place in the contemporary era, revolving around the young woman Wednesday and his gaze on the world of 2020.