Will Eva Green be Morticia in Tim Burton’s “Wednesday” series?

The actress who has previously worked with the director is much talked about for the iconic role

Wednesday it will not be a simple remake of the classic TV show about the Addams family, but a new adaptation from a different starting point. In these hours, by the way, there is a lot of talk about the concrete possibility that a Hollywood star of the caliber of

Nothing official yet, but it seems that the talks are at an advanced stage and that the announcement is very close. Eva Green and Tim Burton among other things have already had the opportunity to work together on two occasions and precisely for the realization of Dark Shadows And Miss Peregrine – Home for Peculiar Children.

Loading... Advertisements

>>> Find out how to watch it with NETFLIX + TIMVISION

In recent days, however, the presence of the actor has been announced Luis Guzmán as Gomez, the patriarch of the family, a role that many hoped could be given to Johnny Depp, Burton’s fetish actor. For some time, however, it has been known that it will be Jenna Ortega the protagonist as Wednesday Addams.

Wednesday in the first anticipations it is described as a series (in eight episodes) between mystery and supernatural set in the years in which Wednesday Addams attended the Nevermore Academy as a student. Wednesday seeks to master his emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous string of murders that has terrified the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that involved his parents 25 years ago – all while navigating his new and highly intricate. relationships in the Nevermore school.