Will face trial for gender violence man who drove with the corpse of a pedestrian he ran over

Judge José Marrero, of the Fajardo Court, scheduled for August 23 the beginning of the trial in his fund for violation of Law 54 for the Prevention and Intervention with Domestic Violence against the cook Julio E. Jiménez Rosario, 27 years old, after doing the reading of accusation.

The defendant gained notoriety in the midst of a tragedy that occurred during the early hours of June 13 on the PR-3 highway in Río Grande, where ran over the pedestrian Pedro Vázquez Rubert, 60, with his blue Kia Rio brand car from 2021, while it is alleged that he was speeding and under the influence of intoxicating drinks.

According to the Highway Patrol Bureau, the legs of the unfortunate man were left on the road and he drove to his residence in the Kuwait neighborhood of the Vietnam sector, in Río Grande, with his torso embedded in the windshield, for which he faces criminal charges.

The case of gender violence was reported in Luquillo on February 2, when he was accused of pushing his partner in the presence of three minors. The complainant alleged that when he asked her to leave the home he had threatened to take his own life.

By that date, Jiménez Rosario was released after posting a bond of $6,000 and, among the conditions imposed by the court, he was prohibited from consuming alcoholic beverages.