Will Ferrell Joins Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie

Years ago, a major Hollywood production based on the doll Barbie It seemed like just another cheap cashgrab, but after dazzling us with the surprising narrative originality of The Lego Movie in 2014, Phil Lord and Chris Miller They showed us that the authenticity and innovation of the film is not in the product on which it is based, but in the team that tells the story.

for the new movie Barbie which appears to be slated for a late 2022/early 2023 release, that appears to be the case. The film will be directed by Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird, Little Women)who co-wrote the film’s script with her husband, filmmaker Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story, Frances Ha). As for its protagonists, the film will star margot robbie like Barbie, and Ryan Gosling as Ken, and according to the latest reports on the film, the beloved comedian behind Anchorman and Step Brothers, Will Ferrellwill bring his humor to the plastic world of Barbie and Ken.

