Will Ferrell Joins Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie

Years ago, a major Hollywood production based on the doll Barbie It seemed like just another cheap cashgrab, but after dazzling us with the surprising narrative originality of The Lego Movie in 2014, Phil Lord and Chris Miller They showed us that the authenticity and innovation of the film is not in the product on which it is based, but in the team that tells the story.

for the new movie Barbie which appears to be slated for a late 2022/early 2023 release, that appears to be the case. The film will be directed by Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird, Little Women)who co-wrote the film’s script with her husband, filmmaker Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story, Frances Ha). As for its protagonists, the film will star margot robbie like Barbie, and Ryan Gosling as Ken, and according to the latest reports on the film, the beloved comedian behind Anchorman and Step Brothers, Will Ferrellwill bring his humor to the plastic world of Barbie and Ken.

The Ron Brgundy actor has completed the star cast of the Warner Bros movie Barbie, where in addition to Robbie and Gosling, he will feature America Ferrara (Ugly Betty), kate mckinnon (SNL), Simu Liu (Shangchi)and the actress of sex education, Emma Mckey, who shares an incredible resemblance to the film’s protagonist, who plays Barbie.

While plot details are still unknown, we can hope this isn’t a very traditional take on the Barbie story, as it’s none other than Gerwig who is behind the film. Perhaps we will see Barbie jump out the window of her car after arguing with her mother as in Ladybirdor given Baumbach’s involvement in the script, who says we won’t get to see Robbie’s doll and Gosling’s Ken argue loudly like they did Scarlett Johansson Y Adam Driver in Marriage Story.

In addition to starring, Robbie will produce the film, continuing her career as a producer, whose previous efforts include I, Tonya Y Promising Young Woman. As for acting, the actress will return to the screen in 2022 with many pre-Barbie projects. Among the main three projects of the actress of harley quinn they find each other Canterbury Hill from David O Russell, Asteroid City from wes anderson Y Babylon from Damian Chazelle (La La Land)a film that many rumors could be the film that gives the actress his first oscar .

As to Ryan Goslingthe actor will soon mark his return to acting for the first time since 2018 with first-man (also from Chazelle), with The Gray Manthe Netflix blockbuster in which he will star alongside Anne of Arms Y Chris Evans and will be directed by the sibling duo behind Avengers: Infinity War Y Avengers: Endgame, Joe and Anthony Russo. Finally, as for Ferrell, the actor was most recently seen alongside Paul Rudd in the Apple TV+ limited series, The Shrink Next Doorand will soon return to the platform for the Christmas movie, Spirited.

