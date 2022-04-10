Will FIFA 23 be up to Nintendo Switch?

FIFA 23, the next installment in the hit soccer series, is also coming to Nintendo Switch. Although rumors point to a hypothetical name change that will soon be confirmed, for the moment there are few official voices in this regard. Go to be called EA Sports Football Club or not, the truth is that the users of the hybrid already took their first setback. As we learned at the beginning of March, the next installment of the license will not have crossplay on Switch. This, added to other possible absences, makes us ask ourselves the eternal question: will be FIFA 23 at the height of Nintendo Switch?

A presentation full of absences

Electronic Arts confirmed several details of the game during its development confirmation. One of the most striking additions was the cross game, a function that allows you to transfer your game to another system. Thus, for example, PC players will be able to take their progress to PlayStation or Xbox consoles. Nevertheless, this novelty is left out of the Nintendo Switch version. In other words, we can state that the Legacy Edition of the hybrid is again the ugly duckling. And, unfortunately, it is not the only addition that could be missing from the final proposal.

As usual in recent years, Electronic Arts will include the Soccer World Cup in your game. Thus, as happened in 2014 and 2018, the event to be held in Qatar at the end of the year will be part of the delivery. In fact, the company revealed that the Women’s Soccer World Cup to be held in the summer of 2023 in Australia and New Zealand. And this news, which excited game users, disappointed Switch users when its possible presence in the title was not confirmed.

Lastly, we cannot forget Hypermotion technology. Thanks to this, the animations of the players are more realistic and, therefore, the action on the pitch is raised to a new level. However, as usual, Everything points to the FIFA 23 of Nintendo Switch will not enjoy its advantages either. In the last installments, arrived under the nickname Legacy, already highlighted the amount of cuts compared to other versions. With the following work, except for a capital surprise, the same pattern will be followed.

FIFA 23 leaves Nintendo Switch aside again

That the hybrid is not present in the confirmation of the additions, unfortunately, it’s not surprising. For years, Electronic Arts has kept its appointment at Nintendo with deliveries that update the content of previous proposals. Beyond kits, signings and some aesthetic changes in the most important players, little or nothing relevant has reached the latest installments of FIFA on Switch. And with the next one, seeing the precedents, we could almost confirm that they will repeat the play.

For many, the position and decisions of Electronic Arts are disappointing and unfair measures. Currently, the hybrid is the most powerful console on the market. With over 100 million units sold (and counting), it’s hard to believe that such an important company makes so little effort. If to this, in addition, we add the pull that the franchise has FIFA, month after month placed among the best sellers in the world, leaves even more unknowns regarding the position of EA. Still, everything points to FIFA 23like its predecessors, will not be up to the Nintendo Switch either.

And you, will you play the next installment of the franchise? Do you think EA will back down and offer a title with additions instead of the edition Legacy? We read you in the comments.