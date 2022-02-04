will filming start soon?

Filming of Armor Wars they may be leaving soon. According to what Production Weekly reports, the start is scheduled between May and December of this year. Armor Wars will take on the legacy of Tony Stark, played by Robert Downey Jr., while Don Cheadle aka War Machine will delve into a post-Avengers: Endgame MCU. Aside from a brief cameo in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Cheadle makes no major Marvel Studios appearances since Endgame, so fans are sure to be thrilled to find out what Rhodey has been up to.

Don Cheadle talks about the project

In a previous interview for ACE Comic Con, Don Cheadle shed some light on how they intend to tell Rhodey about Disney +. “I think the most exciting part is yet to come. I think we don’t have a very strong idea of ​​who he really is. Outside of that Avengers bubble. Outside of his friendship with Tony “, has explained. “Now, he will be released from all of this. Hence, it is an opportunity to find out who he is. The most exciting things are yet to come and those things have been hinted at in Endgame “, has continued. To then conclude: “Where could this character go? What could be in sight for him? He is very early in the process for Armor Wars. We just hired my boyfriend Yassir [Lester], which I am very excited about. He wrote Black Monday ”.

War Machine, whose real name is James Rupert “Rhodey” Rhodes, is a cartoon character created by David Michelinie (text) and Bob Layton (art), published by Marvel Comics. His first appearance occurs in Iron Man (vol. 1) n. 118 (January 1979), although his characteristic armor debuts only later, by Len Kaminski (texts) and Kevin Hopgood (drawings), in Iron Man (vol. 1) n. 282 (July 1992). The lieutenant (later lieutenant colonel) of the marine Rhodey Rhodes is the best friend of Tony Stark (Iron Man) who, in addition to being the companion of numerous adventures, also becomes his replacement during the period in which the billionaire falls into alcoholism.