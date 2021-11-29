Will Final Fantasy 16 be at the 2021 Game Awards? New rumors on the presentation – Nerd4.life

Final Fantasy 16 could be present ai Game Awards 2021 with a new one presentation more in-depth, based on what was reported by an alleged insider on Reddit, which could have interesting references and therefore perhaps be reliable.

According to what lilidarkwind said on Reddit, responding to a thread discussing the possibility that there are no other updates on the game by now in 2021, Final Fantasy 16 should be present at the Game Awards 2021 and also be shown in some detail, with a in-depth trailer about the new Square Enix game.

The user in question is also known on the ResetEra forum with the name dharmapolice, making himself known with some advances that turned out to be spot on.

Final Fantasy 16: A scene from the presentation trailer, practically the only one seen so far

Previously, he had reported having a very close acquaintance that he works in Square Enix, from which it would take the information disseminated on the internet.

According to these latest utterances, Final Fantasy 16 should show itself at the Game Awards 2021 with a trailer, perhaps among the first “World Premiere” scheduled for the evening, capable of showing the gameplay more in depth, the user interface and other innovations: among these also the presentation of a new playable character who should have an important role in the story and also the year of release.

As usual, we take it all as rumors, but a return to the scenes of Final Fantasy 16 before the end of the year is possible, considering that its release should be scheduled for the 2022. Staying among the most anticipated games in Japan, the latest news about it came from Naoki Yoshida at TGS 2021.