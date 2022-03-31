Will formal shorts make a comeback after Kristen Stewart’s look at the Oscars?

Let’s get one thing straight: Spencer’s star look, Kristen Stewartfor the Oscarwith a blazer and shorts, it was perfect. Pure perfection. I’m not a fashion expert – I leave all that to my brilliant colleagues – but the moment I saw her on the red carpet in her open white shirt, a black suit jacket and a pair of matching micro shorts (all courtesy of Chanel), my jaw dropped. To paraphrase the late great André Leon Talley, in a red-carpet landscape that so often seemed like a famine of beauty (and innovation and risk), here, at last, was a feast.

I loved everything about Stewart’s look, including -especially- her change to white socks and loafers, and as a queer woman, seeing Stewart arrive at the biggest night in Hollywood with her fiancée, Dylan Meyer, seemed especially significant to me. (The casual, spontaneous nature of the kiss the two of them exchanged on the red carpet made me wipe a tear from my eyes, because 15-year-old me simply would never have imagined that the star of my favorite movie franchise could come out of the closet and look so… happy… or, for that matter, that I could do it).











© Photo: Getty Images

Kristen Stewart with her partner, Dylan Meyer.





Now that I’ve extolled the virtues of Stewart’s Oscars look and the seeming joy of their relationship, let’s get down to business. I am, in a word, terrified that the stunning success of her custom Chanel ensemble will inspire a revival of what might be the most chilling trend of the early and mid-20th century: the formal shorts. I can’t do it again, guys. I can not do it. I’m more than fine with board shorts and biker ones, but the luxe, often striped kind that The OC’s Marissa Cooper so often paired with a barely-there tube top and – horror of horrors – a shrug? No, thanks.

I’m not a big user of the Shorts, but as I’ve come to appreciate my plump body and how good it looks in flashy clothes, I’ve allowed some jean into my closet (and I have a skort that I’m especially fond of, although I’m loath to admit it) . In my mind, though, I associate 2000s-era formal shorts with the social scourge of the go-out T-shirt, a holdover from my college days best left in the vodka-soaked Stoli recesses of my student memory. .

I am in favor of us mere mortals trying to show off the looks worn by celebrities like Stewart with aplomb, and if you dare to wear elegant shorts to your next black-tie event, I salute you (especially since this world desperately needs more fat girls showing off their thighs). What worries me, however, is a seismic shift in fashion so strong that even I, a conscientious objector to formal shorts, will be forced to fill my closet with pair after pair to remain vaguely fashionable. . Is it pathetic that she’s such a fashion sycophant? Absolutely, but while I work out my problems, all I can do is offer a humble plea: Please don’t let formal shorts become important again. I barely survived 2004 the first time.

Article originally published in US Vogue, vogue.com. Adapted by Amira Saim.