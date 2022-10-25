Will former Viking Katheryn Winnick join the cast of House of the Dragon?

She conquered the screen and all the fans of the Vikings showing her beauty and being one of the best warriors that have ever been seen: brave, sincere, faithful, with multiple skills and a horseman like no other. When she wielded the sword, we knew that her enemies should be afraid, and you had better not make her angry, because you were going to pay dearly. She picture her now riding a dragon.

One month after the arrival of House of the Dragonmany details remain to be known about what to expect from the first spin-off of Game of Thrones to be seen on the small screen, after the end of the original series that they commanded DB Weiss Y David Benoff. There were several attempts to produce other fictions from the material written by George R.R. Martin, and we even had a story starring Naomi Watts that shot a pilot and was cancelled.

On August 21, the first spin-off of Game of Thrones. House of the Dragon It will be a prequel to the original fiction that will be set 200 years before the events seen and will show how the battle of the House Targaryens, in which Aegon II confronted his half sister Rhaenyra to see who stayed with him Iron Throne that no longer occupied Viserys I.

Katheryn Winninck as Lagherta in Vikings.

If there is something that characterizes the Targaryens It’s the color of their hair: almost platinum blonde. And if there is an actress that we have already seen that she knows how to wear that color and on top of that she has experience as a warrior, that is her Katherine Winnick. The actress who triumphed in vikings with the character of lagertha is one of those that many dream of seeing with some role within House of the Dragonwhere you can embody a member of the House Targaryens. So will we see it?

Before the confirmation of the official cast of house of the dragon, It was speculated on the possibility that Katherine Winnick was hired to play Rhaenira Targaryen. However, this role has already been confirmed for another actress, Emma D’Arcy, that in 2020 we saw in the series Truth Seekers that Nick Frost starred for Amazon Prime Video. Of course this does not close the doors to Katheryn Winnick.

the star of vikings was not officially confirmed for the new HBO and HBO Max series, but the Instagram account @gotinsider presented a fanart where you can see her wearing armor Targaryens. In the posting she was presented as the ideal candidate to embody Visenya Targaryens, a warrior who in the books appeared mounted on the dragon Vahar and that was characterized by both her beauty and her temperament. Would you like to see her in the spin-off of Game of Thrones?