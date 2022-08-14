Entertainment

Will former Viking Katheryn Winnick join the cast of House of the Dragon?

Photo of James James24 mins ago
0 28 2 minutes read

She conquered the screen and all the Viking fans showing her beauty and being one of the best warriors ever seen: brave, sincere, faithful, with multiple skills and a horseman like no other. When she wielded the sword, we knew that her enemies should be afraid, and you had better not make her angry, because you were going to pay dearly. She picture her now riding a dragon.

One month after the arrival of House of the Dragonmany details remain to be known about what to expect from the first spin-off of Game of Thrones to be seen on the small screen, after the end of the original series that they commanded DB Weiss Y David Benoff. There were several attempts to produce other fictions from the material written by George R. R. Martin, and we even had a story starring Naomi Watts that shot a pilot and was cancelled.

Topics

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James24 mins ago
0 28 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Her Belly In Revealing Video As Fans Think She’s ‘Pregnant’ With Travis’ Baby

24 seconds ago

the actress who has become an icon

6 mins ago

The real reason Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens ended their relationship

12 mins ago

Tom Cruise works on 4 projects with Christopher McQuarrie, among which there is also a musical

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button