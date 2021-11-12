will free multiplayer be released by surprise on November 15th?

Take this with due precautions since there are no confirmations of any kind on the matter … according to some insiders, 343 and Microsoft will release Halo Infinite multiplayer much sooner than expected. When? Very soon!

Specifically, we are talking about one “shadow drop“of multiplayer scheduled for November 15th, the day of the celebratory event for the 20 years of Xbox. It is not clear if they are concrete rumors or if it is just a hope, in any case the move could make sense since Monday is also celebrated the twentieth anniversary of Halo Combat Evolved, released together with the first Microsoft console.

A move that would make sense to take advantage of the hype of the event, remember that the multiplayer of Halo Infinite is free free to play, a publication of this type it does not require the marketing campaigns of a large AAA and even games like Call of Duty Warzone have been released without any advertising behind them.

The strategy may be clear, on November 15 Microsoft will release Halo Infinite multiplayer while the full campaign package will arrive on December 8th, a hypothesis foreseen by numerous insiders in the past too, who very little believed in the possibility of a simultaneous launch for the two modes.