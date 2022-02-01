Will future EU limitations undermine individual mobility?

We talk more and more often about the new anti-pollution regulations Euro 7 for internal combustion engines that should be introduced from 2025. The reality is that there is still no certain date by which car manufacturers will have to adapt the technology of their internal combustion engines (provided that they will still exist after the next 5 years) . L’Acea (European Association of Car Manufacturers), therefore launches a cry of alarm, where precision and clarity are required from the European Union as regards the thresholds to be respected and the deadlines.

Will it change by 2025?

In fact, Acea presented an application in June 2021 to establish homologation standards for future Euro 7 engines starting from 2025/2026. However, the final decision of the EU has been postponed from July 2021 to April 2022, causing huge delays in the investment planning by the car manufacturers, which currently do not have a clear deadline and homologation procedures on which to test future engines. endothermic.

Many experts therefore believe that 2025 is unrealistic as the year of entry for future Euro 7 engines and there are those who are clamoring for a postponement until 2028 in order to better review investment strategies.

The general manager of Acea, Eric-Mark Huitema explains: “Reducing emissions by 55% by 2030 was already a somewhat challenging goal, but the new restrictions seem rather impossible to achieve. If not supported by a massive commitment by the institutions to create a dense and efficient charging infrastructure, the new limits risk compromising European individual mobility in the coming years. The recharging points needed would be over 7 million on European soil, against the 3.9 million hypothesized and only about 200 thousand actually operational today.“.

Huitema therefore argues that strong disparities could arise between European states, where a common emissions standard would not reflect the real development possibilities of individual countries. He argues that imposing the limit of 0 vehicle emissions by 2035 appears to be “premature” today, a threshold that must certainly be reviewed in 2028 to compare it to the progress that the electrical infrastructure will be able to make in the next 6 years.

Huitema still: “Future electric vehicles will have to be truly within everyone’s reach, otherwise individual mobility will risk becoming a luxury within the reach of a few, creating inevitable social tensions and a complete distortion of freedom of movement as we know it today.“.