Will Gasoline Kill Democracy in America? | Business

Is it possible that the price of gasoline, which has little to do with which party controls the US government, will still determine the outcome of the midterm elections and, probably, the fate of American democracy? I wish this was a dumb question, but it’s not. This year there has been a strong correlation between the cost of gasoline and political polls.

At the beginning of the year, when fuel averaged $1.3 a liter, everything seemed to indicate that the Republicans were going to sweep. By mid-September, when prices were down about 90 cents, the feeling was that electoral competition would be much tougher. And the apparent deterioration in Democratic prospects recently has coincided with a spike in prices in late September and early October. (Now they are going back down.)

But this correlation could be fallacious. Other things have happened, not the least of which is the partisan repeal of Roe v. Wade in the Supreme Court. And political scientists who have studied the question have found that the effect of gasoline prices on political outcomes is generally quite weak. However, it could be said that we currently find ourselves in a special situation. Americans have been caught off guard by a sudden spike in inflation, which has been dormant for decades, and the price of gasoline is a potent reminder of our economic struggles.

The Republicans do not talk about the private consumption deflator, but instead proclaim that “gasoline was only 50 cents when Trump was president.” The Biden government has insisted on the long decline in prices and tries to spread the word that the trend has resumed. Therefore, it seems a good time to make three important observations in this regard.

The first is that the main determinant of what we pay at the gas station is the world price of crude oil, over which the United States has little influence. And I mean “world price”: prices in Europe and the United States move almost in unison. Crude prices, and consequently gasoline prices, were unusually low during Trump’s last year in office, not because of anything he did, but because the pandemic knocked out the economy and reduced demand. of oil. Crude soared for a while after Russia invaded Ukraine, on fears that Russian exports would be sharply reduced, and fell again when it became clear that much Russian oil was still going to reach world markets.

The second observation is that minor fluctuations are often caused by technical problems in the refineries that transform crude oil into gasoline and other products. The minimal rise in fuel prices that began in September (and appears to have passed) was due to several plant shutdowns for maintenance and a fire at an Ohio refining facility. In this case, too, it had nothing to do with politics. What about accusations that energy companies are purposely holding back production to drive up prices and increase profits?

This is a possibility that we should not rule out. Some readers will surely remember the California electricity crisis of 2000-2001. When various analysts, including myself, argued that the facts indicated that market manipulation was playing a significant role, we were quite laughed at. But it turned out that the markets were indeed being manipulated; we have the receipts.

However, as far as I know, the refining problems that recent price hikes have caused are real. I don’t think it’s wrong to remain suspicious and have energy companies on notice so they don’t brand themselves an Enron, but this probably isn’t the problem right now. Finally, gasoline is not expensive compared to the fairly recent past. One perspective I like to put on the issue is to look at the relationship between the price of gasoline and the average worker’s hourly wage. Right now, the ratio is much lower than it was in 2010. Gas prices crashed in 2014, under Barack Obama, yes, not under Trump. But the decline reflected the growth of hydraulic fracturing, which increased US production enough to have a significant effect on world markets. Unfortunately, the fracking boom turned out to be a bubble that ended up going up in smoke over $300 billion of investor money.

So prices probably won’t return to the levels of the late 2010s, not because the Biden administration is an enemy of oil production, but because those low prices depended on investors’ illusions about the profitability of oil production. hydraulic fracturing. More in the long term, the truth is that now gasoline is not expensive. Moreover, experts believe that with the return to activity of some refineries that have had problems, prices will experience a notable drop in the coming weeks.

So what does this tell us about the success or failure of the Biden administration’s policies? Very little. Biden’s pressure on refining companies over their profits may be having some effect, and the same could be said for the additional injection of fuel from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. However, it is difficult to imagine a worse parameter to judge a president and his party than a price determined mainly by what happens abroad and by the technical problems of production in our country, and which is not even high compared, for example , with that of a decade ago. However, gasoline prices could influence a crucial election, a fact as ridiculous as it is terrifying.

Paul Krugman is a Nobel laureate in economics. © The New York Times, 2022. Translation of News Clips.

