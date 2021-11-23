Will getting all Season 1 items require more $ 1,000? – Multiplayer.it

According to estimates by one user on Reddit, to get all objects for the aesthetic customization of Season 1 of multiplayer Halo Infinite they will be needed more than a thousand dollars.

The estimate is based on a recent datamine that would have revealed all 88 bundles arriving in the internal store during the course of the first season. These include an impressive number of elements, such as weapon, armor and vehicle skins, as well as pendants, poses and emblems.

Based on the leaked items and the prices of those already made available from the first week after the launch of the multiplayer beta of Halo Infinite, according to the calculations of the redditor samurai1226 they will be necessary $ 1,035 to buy all those of Season 1, therefore taking into account all the elements that cannot be unlocked for free simply by playing.

Halo Infinite, one of the skins of Season 1

It is still an estimate that is in turn based on a datamine, so it could turn out to be very inaccurate. We are also talking about items that do not offer any real advantage in the game. That said in free-to-play games, such as Fortnite and Apex Legends, it’s not uncommon to see double-digit customization items on sale. Just to give an example, a Ninetales skin for almost 40 euros has arrived on Pokémon Unite.

Staying on the Halo Infinite theme, the developers of 343 Industries have balanced the campaign on the basis of the normal difficulty, where in the past they climbed down or up starting from the Heroic one.