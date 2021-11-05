Will Giorgetti do as Fini? Comparison that does not hold. The League is a real party, the PDL never was

Giorgetti like Fini? On the occasion of the federal council of the League it seems that some, perhaps more than some, have evoked an uncomfortable comparison: Giorgetti – this is how the captain’s loyalists think – will continue to do the counterpoint by undermining Salvini’s image and crediting his externally, of image, presenting himself as the leader of a moderate and reliable League.

Giorgetti “traitor”, this is always the fate of those who disagree

A hypothesis already drawn up last April, after Giorgetti had ruled: “Draghi is our Cristiano Ronaldo”. The faithful, it is known, always like to point out a traitor to whom they can place the responsibility for everything that is wrong. The magic circle of leaders exists for this purpose. But are things really like this in the League? And is the comparison with Fini, the Brutus ready to stab Cesare-Matteo, really fitting?

But perhaps it is Salvini who wants to be the leader with Berlusconi’s style

To read the reports of the meeting on Thursday evening that unanimously approved the Salvini line, it seems that it was a “Korean parade” (expression of the Sheet). All to applaud Matteo, in short, and to whisper bad words against Giancarlo Giorgetti. If anything, one would think, it is Salvini then who should be compared to Berlusconi, the undisputed leader of the side-party. But these are just jokes, which leave the time they find.

The PDL was born from a cold fusion

The comparison with Fini, however, is completely decentralized with respect to the context that the League is experiencing. In fact, the League is a real party, wherever the PDL was born from a hasty electoral merger between Forza Italia and the National Alliance. Inside the PDL the former leader of AN had no other way to mark a border between his history and his ambitions compared to the most shortsighted Berlusconi, than to make a thorn in his side. But he did it as a former leader of a party and as number 2 of the PDL. He had not calculated the fact that Berlusconi in addition to number one, that is himself, did not tolerate and does not tolerate other figures.

Giorgetti is not the number two in the League

Giorgetti is not the number 2 in the League. It is only one who said that it was better for the League to be Draghi’s party, to condition the government, rather than leave this mission to the Pd of Enrico Letta. When Giorgetti evokes Bud Spencer and Meryl Streep, he means nothing more than this. Either punch left and right, or raise the bar. Salvini has hinted that he does not think about abandoning the Bud Spencer style. And he went to hug Bolsonaro, other than Meryl Streep. But in a party that continues to go down in the polls such a discussion is inevitable. Salvini is weakened in this phase, while the Berlusconi of “what are you doing chase me?” he was at the height of his power (and in fact he chased Fini out of the PDL).

Fini owed gratitude to Berlusconi

Moreover, while Fini owed the gratitude to Berlusconi for the notorious customs clearance of the ex-MSI, what does Giorgetti owe to Salvini? “Giorgetti – he remembers The paper – was never Salvini’s choice. He had mentioned three names for the government. Giorgetti’s was missing. Before the executive was formed it had excluded him from any meeting. Draghi chose him independently ”. Minister Giorgetti is today only the most visible point of reference of a governmental wing that exists in the League. And of which, despite himself, Salvini who wants to be prime minister is also an expression, unless he is happy to be liquidated with the joke – later denied – by Berlusconi: “But let’s not joke”. Fini, unlike Giorgetti who knows that if he took Salvini’s place he would only make the League lose votes, instead he wanted to be Berlusconi’s successor, and tried to overthrow him by force. Different contexts and different ambitions. But those who enjoy the show always look for the shortcut of Renaissance court narration. And so the hunt for the traitor begins …