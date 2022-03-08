will give the Mig fighters to Ukraine after the pressure of the USA – Il Tempo





The authorities of the Republic of Poland, after consultations between the president and the government, are ready to deploy – immediately and free of charge – all their MIG-29 jets at Ramstein air base and make them available to the United States government . At the same time, Poland is asking the United States to supply it with used aircraft with corresponding operational capabilities. Poland is ready to immediately establish the conditions for the purchase of aircraft. The Polish government is also asking other NATO allies – owners of MIG-29 jets – to do the same.



Then came the yes of Warsaw, with a statement from the Ministry of Defense, to the realization of the plan that the US and other NATO allies had evaluated in the past, with the aim of delivering old Russian-made MIGs from Poland to Kiev. and in exchange to send American F-16s to Warsaw. This morning the United Kingdom had made it known that it would “support” Poland if they decided to supply military fighters to Ukraine to face the Russian invasion. The reassurance came from the British Defense Minister, Ben Wallace, who had however warned that such a move could bring Warsaw “on the direct line of fire” in a confrontation with “Russia or Belarus”. The hypothesis of supplying Mig-29 to Ukraine had been circulating in recent days but had been denied by Warsaw. Now everything has changed in the evening.



