will go to the International Station with an Elon Musk rocket

Inventor. Scientist. Above all visionary. He is able to perceive things that will happen with extraordinary nonchalance. And find time to do everything, as if the day had no end. Everyone knows that, even more than cars, Musk loves supersonic trains and space rockets. It was not easy to predict, however, that he would be enthusiastic about an adventure destined to become reality. Sara Tom Cruise, one of Hollywood’s best-known faces, the first actor to shoot a film in space. Yes, not a space film with fascinating special effects, but for the first time scenes shot outside the Earth’s atmosphere.

Needless to say, one of Elon Musk’s rockets will allow the undertaking which can now be rented to go to the space station. The genius himself, however, seems to have taken this to heart and is considering the special needs that may have the star and director Doug Liman who signed Edge Of Tomorrow and who will take part in the expedition. The flight has now been scheduled for next October. Cruise, 58, has always played risky roles, often appearing in person in front of the camera.

Already in the course of last spring, the head of NASA, Jim Bridenstine, had anticipated the mission saying he was enthusiastic about the idea that “it will generate new enthusiasm among the young talents destined to become the engineers of the future”. The AX-1 expedition will be carried out by the Crew Dragon capsule which will be fired into orbit by one of SpaceX’s now tested and perfectly functional rockets. With one of these a few weeks ago, NASA sent four astronauts to the International Space Station. Cruise and Liman’s trip is expected to last a little over ten days to shoot the spectacular footage aboard the Station, and over $ 200 million seems to be available for the film.

Meanwhile, Tom, who became famous in the role of pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in “Top Gun” many years ago, he is working on the sequel expected in theaters in July 2021. In the year characterized by the pandemic, moreover, amidst a thousand difficulties, the American actor shot the scenes, many also in Italy between Venice and Rome, Mission Impossible seven and eight with the return of Rebecca Ferguson. Meanwhile, Elon Musk is not satisfied with colonizing the Earth’s orbit, his goal is to go to Mars where he wants to give birth to a city.