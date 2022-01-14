Tech

Will God of War for PC support mods in the future? Sony Santa Monica’s answer – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 20 2 minutes read

On the occasion of the launch of the version PC from God of War, the Game Informer editorial team interviewed Cory Barlog, director of the series, and Matt DeWald, senior manager of techical production. Among the various topics covered also the mod and whether these will be officially supported in the future.

Unfortunately, the answer is not the most optimistic. DeWald and Barlog indeed explain that at the moment there are no plans for that, given the large amount of work that would require the creation of specific tools, but at the same time it is not a hypothesis that they discard a priori.

“It’s not currently in the plans (mod support), but anything could happen,” says DeWald, later explaining that creating tools for users would take a long time. “Bringing our resources from Maya into the game is a fairly complicated process, so trying to create easy-to-use tools to do this would take months just to train our artists on how to put these processes in place, then try to build a tool that’s enough. intuitive to allow a user to be able to make mods would require a lot of work. ”

Kratos, in a God of War sequence

Kratos, in a God of War sequence

“Our tools are difficult,” adds Barlog. “That’s the only way we do things. We like having difficult tools. Our engine wasn’t built to support mods. Our tools are super custom and inherently complicated. So I don’t think that’s something that’s likely to happen in. future, but who knows. ”

However DeWald is also convinced that despite everything that some particularly talented modders will still be able to create something really interesting and he can’t wait to see the mods made by the community.

Also in the interview with GameInformer, Barlog and DeWald also talked about a possible PC port of God of War Ragnarok, the new adventure of Kratos and Atreus expected in 2022.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 20 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

details in a leak, possible simplifications are discussed – Nerd4.life

2 weeks ago

Lots of Amazon coupons in anticipation of Black Friday

November 21, 2021

Halo Infinite: We tried the campaign and we want more

November 19, 2021

The WhatsApp trick to write a message without saving the contact

November 15, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button