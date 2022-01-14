Will God of War for PC support mods in the future? Sony Santa Monica’s answer – Nerd4.life

On the occasion of the launch of the version PC from God of War, the Game Informer editorial team interviewed Cory Barlog, director of the series, and Matt DeWald, senior manager of techical production. Among the various topics covered also the mod and whether these will be officially supported in the future.

Unfortunately, the answer is not the most optimistic. DeWald and Barlog indeed explain that at the moment there are no plans for that, given the large amount of work that would require the creation of specific tools, but at the same time it is not a hypothesis that they discard a priori.

“It’s not currently in the plans (mod support), but anything could happen,” says DeWald, later explaining that creating tools for users would take a long time. “Bringing our resources from Maya into the game is a fairly complicated process, so trying to create easy-to-use tools to do this would take months just to train our artists on how to put these processes in place, then try to build a tool that’s enough. intuitive to allow a user to be able to make mods would require a lot of work. ”

Kratos, in a God of War sequence

“Our tools are difficult,” adds Barlog. “That’s the only way we do things. We like having difficult tools. Our engine wasn’t built to support mods. Our tools are super custom and inherently complicated. So I don’t think that’s something that’s likely to happen in. future, but who knows. ”

However DeWald is also convinced that despite everything that some particularly talented modders will still be able to create something really interesting and he can’t wait to see the mods made by the community.

Also in the interview with GameInformer, Barlog and DeWald also talked about a possible PC port of God of War Ragnarok, the new adventure of Kratos and Atreus expected in 2022.