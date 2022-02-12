Will Goldberg return to WWE ring fighting after Elimination Chamber?

In recent weeks, a great name from the past of the Stamford company has come back into vogue again, which for a long time was not present in the rings of the McMahon company, having been quite far from the whole world of pro-wrestling, but who in the the 90s was instead a cornerstone of the Turner family’s WCW.

Just Bill Goldberg, along with a few others: Sting, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Bret Hart and other great legends of the pro-wrestling world, have made the WCW give a lot of trouble to the WWF of McMahon, with the latest stone that brought down the Olympus of the Turner family, which in fact only arrived at the beginning of the 2000s.

After the closure of WCW, WWF bought the entire package, also acquiring and contracting numerous wrestlers, including Bill Goldberg. After partially retiring in 2004, Da Man waited years before returning to the WWE rings, from which he has not been absent until today, except for long breaks during the year, between one match and another.

Will Goldberg take yet another break after Elimination Chamber?

At the moment, Da Man’s next big challenge in the WWE rings will arrive on February 19th at Elimination Chamber, with the WWE Hall of Famer going to challenge the company’s Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

Prior to that date, Goldberg is also advertised in the Friday Night Smackdown episode which airs tonight, with Reigns being so forewarned. Apparently, the week after episode of Friday Night Smackdown, or the next one, will also be recorded tonight, due to the travel problems that WWE will have in view of the ppv in Arabia that will take place the next day.

After Elimination Chamber, however, it seems that the Stamford company no longer has plans for Goldberg, so Da Man will be taking his usual post-ppv break, with his big face that he probably won’t see again before Wrestlemania, or in the weeks immediately. before the Showcase of the Immortals.