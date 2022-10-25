Entertainment

‘Will & Grace’ Cast React to His Death – Hollywood Life

Leslie Jordan

Actor Leslie Jordan arrives at the 2022 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC on Saturday, April 30, 2022.
WILL & GRACE, Leslie Jordan, 'Bathroom Humor (Live Episode/West Coast Broadcast)', (Season 8, aired January 12, 2006), 1998-2006, photo: Chris Haston / © NBC / Courtesy: Everett Collection
WILL & GRACE, Leslie Jordan, Megan Mullally, 'Friends With Benefits/Kiss & Tell', (Season 7, ep. 723 & 724), 1998-2006, photo: © NBC / Courtesy: Everett Collection
Leslie Jordan is honored by his TV family of will and grace after his tragic death at the age of 67. After news of Leslie’s death in a car accident on Monday, October 24, Sean Hayes was the first person of Leslie’s co-stars from the iconic NBC sitcom to mourn her passing with a heartfelt tribute on social media. Leslie starred in will and grace like Beverly Leslie, who was often the thorn in Karen Walker (Megan Mullally) side when their antics with each other were part of the show’s continued success. He won an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series at the 58th Primetime Emmy Awards in 2006.

Now the will and grace The actors remember their special bond with Leslie as they mourn, along with the rest of the world, the loss of the beloved actor and comedian.

Sean Hayes

Sean Hayes, who played Jack MacFarland on will and grace, was the first actor to react to Leslie’s death. Sean shared a throwback photo of the duo together on Instagram with a heartfelt message about Leslie’s passing. “My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I’ve had the pleasure of working with,” Sean wrote. “Everyone who met him loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with a huge, caring heart. Leslie, you will be missed, my dear friend. 😔❤️.”

Eric McCormack

Eric McCormackwho played Will Truman on will and grace, posted a photo of him and Leslie having lunch in London in 2014. “RIP you sweet, hilarious man. We all adored you. 💔,” Eric wrote. He also tagged the co-star Debra Messing and will and grace Creator Max Mutchnick.

Eric shared a separate tribute to Leslie on Twitter. “Crushed to learn the loss of @thelesliejordan, the funniest, flirtiest southern gentleman I have ever known. The joy and laughter he brought to each of his #WillandGrace episodes was palpable. Thirty years passed too soon. You were loved, sweet man,” he wrote.

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovatowho appeared in will and grace when the show returned for three reunion seasons from 2017 to 2020, Leslie also honored on social media.

“My sweet Leslie…Your smile and personality lit up the room when I met you,” Demi wrote. “I’m so glad we stayed friends after we met not too long ago…we had other plans but our time was cut short.” You will be so missed by so many people. I am so honored to call you a friend. I love you sweet angel. Demi also included two selfies of the couple smiling together.

