Will Gran Turismo 7 have a 30fps ray traced graphics mode? – Multiplayer.it

Gran Turismo 7 will be the protagonist of tonight’s State of Play, so it’s not long to get to know him better through official news, but in the meantime an interesting rumor emerges on the internet, which concerns a potential graphics mode with ray tracing in gameplay to 30 fpsbut it could be a general misunderstanding.

The news comes through ResetEra, fished by the Greek site GameOver through WayBack Machine, because evidently the article had come out ahead of time. In this reference is made to presentation reserved for the press staged a few days ago and still under embargo, which is why the article is no longer available online, obviously.

In any case, in a part of this song there seems to be a precise reference to a graphics mode with ray tracing during gameplay: “Obviously, the technical aspect is also important, since this is the first game we see on PS5. “, reads the article. “According to reports from Kazunori Yamauchi, Gran Turismo 7 on PS5 has two graphics modes, one that aims for the highest possible frame-rate, with the goal of 60 fps, and one that instead aims for an improved display, by activating the ray tracing to improve lighting, shadows and above all reflections on the bodywork“.

This would be different information from what emerged in the past, given that ray tracing had been announced as present only in replays and in Photo mode, therefore not during actual gameplay. However, this could be a translation error or misunderstanding, with the possibility that ray tracing is enabled in other situations such as replays. All that remains is to wait for the State of Play tonight at 23:00 to find out more.