News

Will Grayscale convert its Bitcoin Trust into a BTC-regulated ETF?

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

It seems that the giant of institutional investments Grayscale is planning to convert its Bitcoin Trust into a physically regulated Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF).

Bitcoin commentator Preston Pysh recently criticized the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) decision to approve only cash-settled BTC futures ETFs. Pysh then asked Barry Silbert, CEO of Grayscale’s parent company, Digital Currency Group, on Twitter when Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust would be converted into a BTC-regulated ETF.

Silbert’s answer bodes well:

“Stay tuned.”

However, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust investors were troubled by Silbert’s claim. Twitter user “svrgnindividual” he asked himself what such a restructuring would entail for investors who already hold shares in the Bitcoin Trust:

“What would happen to us Grayscale investors if the spot ETF were approved? Would our investment be converted into ETF shares?”

Rumors about Grayscale’s alleged willingness to launch a Bitcoin ETF began circulating late last week after a CNBC report that the company was awaiting SEC approval.

On October 15, the SEC announced that it had accepted the application for registration of ProShares’ Bitcoin Strategy ETF, whose shares will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange’s Arca platform. This cash-settled ETF offers exposure to contracts that speculate on the future price of BTC.

While the approval of the first Bitcoin ETFs in the United States is considered by many to be the main catalyst for the recent rise in the price of the cryptocurrency, some analysts have criticized the cash-settled structure of these funds: instead they would like the SEC to approve a fully regulated Bitcoin ETF. in BTC.

According to a recent Grayscale update, the company currently has assets under management for a value of 52.6 billion dollars; 73% of that figure is represented by the Bitcoin Trust. In fact, Grayscale owns around 620,000 BTC, or 3.3% of the total Bitcoin supply.

Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

798
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
670
News

Cinema, all films out in October
623
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
569
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
514
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
454
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
442
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
409
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
373
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
302
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top