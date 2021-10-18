Will Grayscale convert its Bitcoin Trust into a BTC-regulated ETF?

It seems that the giant of institutional investments Grayscale is planning to convert its Bitcoin Trust into a physically regulated Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF).

Bitcoin commentator Preston Pysh recently criticized the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) decision to approve only cash-settled BTC futures ETFs. Pysh then asked Barry Silbert, CEO of Grayscale’s parent company, Digital Currency Group, on Twitter when Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust would be converted into a BTC-regulated ETF.

Silbert’s answer bodes well:

“Stay tuned.”

stay tuned – Barry Silbert (@BarrySilbert) October 17, 2021

However, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust investors were troubled by Silbert’s claim. Twitter user “svrgnindividual” he asked himself what such a restructuring would entail for investors who already hold shares in the Bitcoin Trust:

“What would happen to us Grayscale investors if the spot ETF were approved? Would our investment be converted into ETF shares?”

Rumors about Grayscale’s alleged willingness to launch a Bitcoin ETF began circulating late last week after a CNBC report that the company was awaiting SEC approval.

On October 15, the SEC announced that it had accepted the application for registration of ProShares’ Bitcoin Strategy ETF, whose shares will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange’s Arca platform. This cash-settled ETF offers exposure to contracts that speculate on the future price of BTC.

While the approval of the first Bitcoin ETFs in the United States is considered by many to be the main catalyst for the recent rise in the price of the cryptocurrency, some analysts have criticized the cash-settled structure of these funds: instead they would like the SEC to approve a fully regulated Bitcoin ETF. in BTC.

According to a recent Grayscale update, the company currently has assets under management for a value of 52.6 billion dollars; 73% of that figure is represented by the Bitcoin Trust. In fact, Grayscale owns around 620,000 BTC, or 3.3% of the total Bitcoin supply.