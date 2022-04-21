Will Grupo Firme sing at the Super Bowl? This is how the band would look for it

Midtime Editorial

There is no doubt that one of the groups of the moment is Firm Groupband led by singer Eduin Caz and that has had a great impact not only in our country, but also has crossed bordersto test your great presentation at the Coachella festival in the United States this year.

And the band seems to have no limits, because once they shone before thousands of attendees in Coachella, Grupo Firme is already planning another challenge: to become the first Mexican group to presesit during a halftime show at a Super Bowl.

“After tonight at Coachella there are many things and many probabilities. The mind is opening and it would be an honor to be in the Super Bowl” indicated Eduin Cazafter being asked if they would like to appear in a SB.

Why Grupo Firme could be in the Super Bowl?

the band of Eduin Caz It is one of the highest grossing not only in Mexicobut also in the USA. It is worth mentioning that Firm Group set a record in 2022 with the most presentations at the spectacular CDMX Sol Forum. While in 2021, the grouping It was the highest grossing in the United States.

To this, it is added that Grupo Firme continues to gain followers and music is increasingly played on streaming platforms; All this was worth so that they were invited to play at the famous festival of Coachella and it would not be so unreasonable to see them one day participate in a average time for the Super Bowl.

Which Mexican musicians have been at the halftime show?

Unfortunately, no Mexican artist has ever sung at the Super Bowl show. The closest has been the appearance of The Northern Tigers in a special video of the LIV edition, which was played in 2020. Therefore, the regional band could make history in Mexican music.

