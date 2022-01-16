Will GTA 5 for PS5 and Xbox Series X be postponed? Development problems according to a rumor

Some rumors about it come from Brazil Grand Theft Auto 5 next-gen anything but confirmed, but which we believe it is right to bring to your attention. According to reports, the expected game may in fact not respect the launch window set for March 2022.

To alarm the entire community we thought a Brazilian data miner normally off our radar, who presents himself as a strong fan of Rockstar Games. Matheusvictorbr-, this is the name by which he is known on Twitter, would have come to the attention of some problems developing Grand Theft Auto 5 for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. According to his sources, these could result in one postponement of the launch date until April or even May. Matheusvictorbr- hopes the guys at Rockstar Games can catch up, however he also heard of a new article coming to the corporate blog.

Rockstar Games is well known for its conversions that are anything but superficial, therefore, even if we are talking about the development of a port, any difficulties should not surprise at all. We remember that Grand Theft Auto 5 next-gen was initially slated for November 11, 2021, but last September the American company decided to opt for a postponement to March 2022, which until proven otherwise is still the official launch window. We look forward to further developments, in the meantime we remind you that GTA Online has just expanded with a new cooperative mode.