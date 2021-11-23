will guarantee a great time saving

In these hours WhatsApp has revealed that it is working on a new upgrade that will make the exchange of messages even easier and faster.

The race for updates to Whatsapp and this time it seems that they have hit the user’s wishes in full. The latest news spread by Wabetainfo are not only interesting but they also promise users to make messaging even faster on the app. It is in fact a rather awaited feature – and requested in the past by users – which will aim to facilitate conversations on WhatsApp.

READ ALSO >> WhatsApp, still down: anger breaks out on the web

WhatsApp: conversations will be even faster

Life on the web becomes more hectic every day and users are increasingly asking for features that can save them precious time. Very often, in fact, WhatsApp is also used for work and one needs to speed up communications even by just a few seconds. In fact, at the end of the day, those seconds could accumulate and have saved us a lot of time.

To tell the truth, the news announced by WhatsApp promises to be interesting from another point of view; how many times we just don’t know how to end a conversation with someone and continue with an endless exchange of emojis that brings nothing new to the conversation?

READ ALSO >> WhatsApp, the update revolutionizes vowels: from today it will be easier to send them

Based on these considerations today Whatsapp, via Wabetainfo, announced that he was working on the reactions in the conversations. This is a feature already introduced on Facebook and Instagram – owned by the same giant – which allows you to reply to a message simply reacting with a thumb or a heart on the contents of the same.

Not only does it represent a significant time saver – since we will be able not to get lost in futile answers, but that it could also prove invaluable in quite large group chats. In fact, in those cases it is rarely possible to understand if the user we wanted to write to in the group has received the message; in the future, however, the recipient will be able to respond with a reaction to make it clear that he has read. At the moment it is not clear when this feature will see the light or how it will be structured – since Wabetainfo has not shared images – but it will certainly make users happy.