Will Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 be the story of Gamora and Nebula?







Recently, the actress Karen Gillan revealed that after reading the script for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 she burst into tears. Now, thanks to some statements by actor Seth Green, we can have a clearer idea of ​​the reason that probably prompted the interpreter of Nebula to get so excited.

Seth Green, known to the general public for his role as Oz in the TV series Buffy the Vampire Slayer, is also a talented voice actor (his, for example, is the voice of Chris Griffin in the original version of Family Guy) and recently returned to voice the iconic character of Howard the Duck in the Marvel Studios series What If…?, after having already given him the voice in the two “volumes” of Guardians of the Galaxy.







During a recent interview with ComicBoook, Green neither confirmed nor denied his involvement in the Vol. 3, but revealed a rather interesting detail about the plot. “I don’t know if Howard is a part of it, I haven’t heard of it. L‘only thing I know is that it’s the story of the girls, it’s the story of the sisters, which is the story of Gamora and Nebula. So I don’t know if it’s a prequel, or if it’s going to be set in the new post-Endgame timeline. Honestly, I don’t know anything about it. “

Director James Gunn has already hinted that Gamora will be an important part of the third film, but at this point it seems that her relationship with Nebula will be the real beating heart of the story. The original Gamora was sacrificed by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War and the version that will be reintroduced in Vol. 3 is the one coming from the past (precisely from 2014).