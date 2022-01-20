Will Guitar Hero and Skylanders be back? Microsoft has the resources to do it, for Bobby Kotick – Nerd4.life

In an interview with VentureBeat, Bobby Kotick, the CEO of Activision Blizzard, talked about how Microsoft Gaming it has all the resources and means necessary to carry out some ideas of the company that otherwise might never see the light. Among these there are also Guitar Hero and Skylanders.

Kotick explains that he spoke with Phil Spencer, the boss of Xbox, about some possible projects to be carried out in the event Activision Blizzard was acquired by Microsoft, including Guitar Hero.

“I’ve wanted to create a new Guitar Hero for a long time, but I don’t want to add teams for production, supply chain and peripheral quality control. And the chip shortage is huge. I had a really interesting vision of what was next. Guitar Hero, but I realized we didn’t have the resources to do it, ”Kotick said, later adding that the same concept also applies to the Skylanders toy-to-life series.

“And the same goes for Skylanders. One of the biggest disappointments of my career is that other people have come and proposed poor Skylandard alternatives, basically destroying the potential of a really interesting market segment,” says Kotick. “As for Skylanders, looking at manufacturing and the supply chain, we can’t do it on our own, but Microsoft can.”

Guitar Hero, an image from Warriors of Rock

Finally, Kotick says that Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard could allow the Candy Crush series for mobile to grow further.

“In these conversations, I shared my frustration at not having enough skills to create an experience Candy Crush where players can play against each other and can socialize, with voice and video chat, “said Kotick, explaining that similar ideas could come to life in the future thanks to Microsoft.

At the moment it is not clear the future of Bobby Kotick within Activision Blizzard, however according to some rumors he will leave the company once the acquisition by Microsoft is concluded.