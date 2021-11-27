Sports

will have to pay a fine of 170 thousand euros

Mutiny SSC Napoli, Allan loses the case: he will have to pay a fine of 170 thousand euros

The former Napoli midfielder was sentenced to pay the fine.

Naples football – Allan loses the case for the payment of the fine regarding the mutiny. The news is given by the online edition of Repubblica which gives further details on the sentence.

Mutiny Naples Allan loses cause

“A heavy fine was imposed on Allan, the thirty-year-old former Brazilian midfielder of Napoli who was transferred to Everton last year. The arbitration panel accepted the proposed fine (170 thousand euros) for Allan Marques Loureiro, considering the two disputes raised by the President De Laurentiis. The participation in the revolt of the players, who opposed the withdrawal ordered by the company on November 5, 2019 after the Champions League match against Salzburg, and his violent altercation in the locker room with the vice president, Eduardo De Laurentiis. it was chaired last night by the lawyer Arturo Frojo “.

