will have to pay an extra for each user outside the subscriber’s home

Netflix continues to insist that we stop sharing passwords. A couple of months ago we told you that some users of the streaming platform were encountering a message requiring a verification code; a measure created to prevent the use of accounts from places outside the subscriber’s home. Well, things seem to be going one step further.

The sharing tax

Under Netflix’s terms of service, an account “cannot be shared with people outside the household”. Well, to combat this practice, the Big N is going to test a system that will allow its customers to do so, according to Netflix director of product innovation Chengyi Long “in a simple and safe way, paying a little more”. Thus he has broadened his vision of the problem.

“We’ve always made it easy for people who live together to share their Netflix account with options like separate profiles and multiple simultaneous streams on our Standard and Premium plans. While these have been very popular, they’ve also created some confusion about how and when.” Netflix is ​​being shared. As a result, accounts are being shared between households, impacting our ability to invest in great new shows and movies for our members.”

Thus, with the “add an extra member” option, which will be tested over the next few weeks in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru, subscribers with Standard and Premium accounts will be able to add additional accounts for two people who do not live under the same roof. Each one will have its own profile, user email and password, and will a lower cost than a regular subscription.

Specifically, Chilean users will have to pay the equivalent in pesos to €2.7 for each extra member —their basic, standard and premium plans cost €6.75, €9.45 and €12.16 respectively—. For its part, in Peru the price will be €1.9 —the rest of the plans cost €6, €8.47 and €10.9—; and in Costa Rica, the extra member will cost US$2.99with all other fares at $8.99, $12.99, and $15.99, respectively.

Will this measure mitigate the effects of “password traffic”? Will it be extended to other territories in the future? Time will tell.